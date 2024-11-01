Tectonic Therapeutic (NASDAQ:TECX) Hits New 1-Year High – Here’s Why

Tectonic Therapeutic (NASDAQ:TECX – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $41.60 and last traded at $41.00, with a volume of 40677 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $41.03.

TECX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Leerink Partnrs raised shares of Tectonic Therapeutic to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Tectonic Therapeutic in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Leerink Partners assumed coverage on Tectonic Therapeutic in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $49.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tectonic Therapeutic presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.00.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.11.

Tectonic Therapeutic (NASDAQ:TECX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($3.81) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.96) by ($1.85). As a group, equities analysts forecast that Tectonic Therapeutic will post -4.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Timothy A. Springer purchased 50,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.82 per share, for a total transaction of $1,441,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,796,764 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $109,422,738.48. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Timothy A. Springer acquired 300,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $33.59 per share, with a total value of $10,077,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,096,764 shares of the company's stock, valued at $137,610,302.76. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 9.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TECX. Vida Ventures Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tectonic Therapeutic during the third quarter worth $31,169,000. Farallon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Tectonic Therapeutic during the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,099,000. Atlas Venture Life Science Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Tectonic Therapeutic in the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,233,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Tectonic Therapeutic in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,804,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tectonic Therapeutic during the second quarter worth approximately $1,466,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.63% of the company’s stock.

