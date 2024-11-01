TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) Upgraded at HSBC

HSBC upgraded shares of TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have $32.00 price target on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on FTI. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of TechnipFMC from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of TechnipFMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Bank of America boosted their target price on TechnipFMC from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Citigroup increased their price target on TechnipFMC from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on TechnipFMC from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.41.

TechnipFMC Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of FTI stock opened at $26.69 on Tuesday. TechnipFMC has a 1-year low of $18.33 and a 1-year high of $29.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of $11.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.56 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $26.13 and a 200-day moving average of $26.18.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.35 billion. TechnipFMC had a net margin of 5.72% and a return on equity of 14.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that TechnipFMC will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

TechnipFMC Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 19th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 19th. TechnipFMC’s payout ratio is 13.16%.

TechnipFMC declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, October 23rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the oil and gas company to purchase up to 9.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional Trading of TechnipFMC

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTI. Norden Group LLC increased its stake in shares of TechnipFMC by 2,899.1% during the 1st quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 378,900 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,514,000 after purchasing an additional 366,266 shares during the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new stake in shares of TechnipFMC in the first quarter valued at $965,000. Atria Investments Inc purchased a new position in shares of TechnipFMC during the 1st quarter valued at $1,684,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of TechnipFMC by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 339,386 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,875,000 after acquiring an additional 36,326 shares during the period. Finally, Diversify Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in TechnipFMC in the 1st quarter worth about $848,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.58% of the company’s stock.

About TechnipFMC

TechnipFMC plc engages in the energy projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses in Europe, Central Asia, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Subsea and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment engages in the design, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication, installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

