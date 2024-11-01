TD Cowen Has Lowered Expectations for Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) Stock Price

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by analysts at TD Cowen from $95.00 to $74.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the auto parts company’s stock. TD Cowen’s price target indicates a potential upside of 30.83% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on APTV. Wells Fargo & Company raised Aptiv from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $78.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Fox Advisors lowered Aptiv from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Aptiv from $82.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $85.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.18.

Get Aptiv alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Aptiv

Aptiv Price Performance

NYSE APTV traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $56.56. The company had a trading volume of 3,993,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,031,681. Aptiv has a twelve month low of $54.70 and a twelve month high of $91.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $69.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $15.03 billion, a PE ratio of 4.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.79.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The auto parts company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.14. Aptiv had a return on equity of 13.19% and a net margin of 18.46%. The company had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. Aptiv’s revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Aptiv will post 6.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aptiv

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of APTV. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. raised its holdings in Aptiv by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 3,902 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 165.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 462,553 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $36,842,000 after acquiring an additional 288,160 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Aptiv by 36.6% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 47,934 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,818,000 after acquiring an additional 12,835 shares during the period. 1834 Investment Advisors Co. grew its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 16.0% in the first quarter. 1834 Investment Advisors Co. now owns 3,710 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Aptiv by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,107 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $646,000 after buying an additional 847 shares during the period. 94.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Aptiv Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, South America, and internationally. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Aptiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.