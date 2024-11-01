Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Acquired by Sitrin Capital Management LLC

Sitrin Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,742 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. Sitrin Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norden Group LLC lifted its holdings in Target by 1,433.1% during the 1st quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 29,159 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,167,000 after buying an additional 27,257 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Target by 0.5% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 74,166 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $13,143,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Target in the first quarter valued at $727,000. Retirement Group LLC grew its stake in Target by 85.0% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 198 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prosperity Consulting Group LLC increased its holdings in Target by 61.1% during the 1st quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC now owns 3,277 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $581,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243 shares during the period. 79.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TGT traded up $0.86 during trading on Friday, hitting $150.90. The stock had a trading volume of 448,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,911,655. Target Co. has a twelve month low of $105.23 and a twelve month high of $181.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.50, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $153.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $151.50.

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The retailer reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.39. Target had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 33.10%. The firm had revenue of $25.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 9.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 20th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.28%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on TGT shares. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on shares of Target in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Target from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Target from $156.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Target from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Target from $180.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.47.

In other news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 45,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.67, for a total transaction of $7,140,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 303,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,210,768.81. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.13, for a total value of $153,130.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,114,173.88. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.67, for a total value of $7,140,150.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 303,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,210,768.81. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 52,348 shares of company stock worth $8,290,995. 0.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

