Susquehanna Has Lowered Expectations for Valaris (NYSE:VAL) Stock Price

Valaris (NYSE:VAL – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by equities researchers at Susquehanna from $61.00 to $55.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Susquehanna’s target price suggests a potential upside of 11.74% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on VAL. Pickering Energy Partners cut Valaris from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Valaris from $91.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Citigroup dropped their target price on Valaris from $95.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Benchmark cut Valaris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Valaris presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.33.

VAL traded down $1.38 during trading on Friday, hitting $49.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 484,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,040,606. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Valaris has a twelve month low of $48.43 and a twelve month high of $84.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $54.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.15.

Valaris (NYSE:VAL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $1.07. The firm had revenue of $610.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $545.00 million. Valaris had a return on equity of 13.75% and a net margin of 47.52%. Analysts anticipate that Valaris will post 4.37 EPS for the current year.

In other Valaris news, SVP Matthew Lyne sold 26,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.77, for a total value of $1,450,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 24,388 shares in the company, valued at $1,360,118.76. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, SVP Matthew Lyne sold 26,000 shares of Valaris stock in a transaction on Monday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.77, for a total transaction of $1,450,020.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 24,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,360,118.76. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Gilles Luca sold 30,000 shares of Valaris stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.86, for a total value of $1,705,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 108,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,160,326.12. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 71,403 shares of company stock worth $4,028,246. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in Valaris by 1.2% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 18,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,359,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Valaris by 180.8% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 365 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. World Equity Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Valaris by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. World Equity Group Inc. now owns 12,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $956,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Valaris by 5.0% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. Finally, Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Valaris by 0.6% during the third quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. now owns 40,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,259,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. 96.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Valaris Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services Gulf of Mexico, South America, North Sea, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through four segments: Floaters, Jackups, ARO, and Other. It owns an offshore drilling rig fleet, which include drillships, dynamically positioned semisubmersible rigs, moored semisubmersible rig, and jackup rigs.

