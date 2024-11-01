Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY) Receives $39.63 Consensus PT from Analysts

Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $39.63.
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SGRY. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Surgery Partners from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Surgery Partners in a report on Friday, October 11th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of Surgery Partners in a research report on Friday, October 4th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Surgery Partners in a research report on Monday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Surgery Partners in a research report on Monday, August 26th.
Surgery Partners stock opened at $28.80 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Surgery Partners has a 52-week low of $22.25 and a 52-week high of $36.92. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -106.66, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 2.75.
Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.01. Surgery Partners had a negative net margin of 1.17% and a positive return on equity of 2.96%. The firm had revenue of $762.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $735.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. Surgery Partners’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Surgery Partners will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Surgery Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a network of surgical facilities and ancillary services in the United States. The company provides ambulatory surgery centers and surgical hospitals that offer non-emergency surgical procedures in various specialties, including orthopedics and pain management, ophthalmology, gastroenterology, and general surgery.
