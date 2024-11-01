Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) Stock Price Down 31.2% – Time to Sell?

Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 31.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $32.30 and last traded at $33.81. Approximately 131,504,268 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 65% from the average daily volume of 79,683,375 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.12.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SMCI shares. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Super Micro Computer from $77.50 to $67.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Argus lowered shares of Super Micro Computer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Susquehanna increased their price target on Super Micro Computer from $28.50 to $32.50 and gave the company a “negative” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Nomura downgraded Super Micro Computer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $93.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Super Micro Computer has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.53.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $45.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.30. The firm has a market cap of $16.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.61 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.32 billion. Super Micro Computer had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 30.57%. Super Micro Computer's revenue was up 142.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SMCI. Stiles Financial Services Inc raised its holdings in Super Micro Computer by 152.9% during the 3rd quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc now owns 1,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the period. Keynote Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Super Micro Computer during the third quarter worth approximately $334,000. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer in the third quarter valued at about $152,000. Clarity Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Super Micro Computer by 141.6% during the third quarter. Clarity Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,683,000 after acquiring an additional 5,185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Super Micro Computer by 238.9% during the 3rd quarter. Arlington Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,337,000 after buying an additional 3,957 shares during the period. 84.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

