SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC) Stock Price Down 4.4% – Here’s What Happened

SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 4.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $9.73 and last traded at $9.86. 74,985 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 829,721 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.31.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of SunCoke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th.

SunCoke Energy Trading Down 4.9 %

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.22. The firm has a market cap of $824.10 million, a PE ratio of 9.69 and a beta of 1.04.

SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The energy company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.13. SunCoke Energy had a return on equity of 9.56% and a net margin of 3.11%. The business had revenue of $490.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $412.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. SunCoke Energy’s revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that SunCoke Energy, Inc. will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 14th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. SunCoke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.00%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SXC. nVerses Capital LLC increased its position in shares of SunCoke Energy by 488.9% during the 3rd quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 5,300 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SunCoke Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $70,000. Optas LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SunCoke Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $88,000. Algert Global LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SunCoke Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $107,000. Finally, Retirement Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SunCoke Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $110,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.45% of the company’s stock.

SunCoke Energy, Inc operates as an independent producer of coke in the Americas and Brazil. The company operates through three segments: Domestic Coke, Brazil Coke, and Logistics. It offers metallurgical and thermal coal. The company also provides handling and/or mixing services to steel, coke, electric utility, coal producing, and other manufacturing based customers.

