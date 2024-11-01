SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.12

SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 31st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share by the energy company on Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th.

SunCoke Energy has increased its dividend payment by an average of 14.5% annually over the last three years. SunCoke Energy has a dividend payout ratio of 68.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect SunCoke Energy to earn $0.59 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 81.4%.

SunCoke Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SXC opened at $10.32 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $867.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.33 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.19. SunCoke Energy has a 1 year low of $7.47 and a 1 year high of $11.85.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SunCoke Energy ( NYSE:SXC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The energy company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $490.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $412.70 million. SunCoke Energy had a net margin of 3.11% and a return on equity of 9.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.08 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that SunCoke Energy will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of SunCoke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th.

SunCoke Energy Company Profile

SunCoke Energy, Inc operates as an independent producer of coke in the Americas and Brazil. The company operates through three segments: Domestic Coke, Brazil Coke, and Logistics. It offers metallurgical and thermal coal. The company also provides handling and/or mixing services to steel, coke, electric utility, coal producing, and other manufacturing based customers.

