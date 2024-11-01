SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.12

SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 31st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share by the energy company on Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th.
SunCoke Energy has increased its dividend payment by an average of 14.5% annually over the last three years. SunCoke Energy has a dividend payout ratio of 68.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect SunCoke Energy to earn $0.59 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 81.4%.
SunCoke Energy Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:SXC opened at $10.32 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $867.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.33 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.19. SunCoke Energy has a 1 year low of $7.47 and a 1 year high of $11.85.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of SunCoke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th.
SunCoke Energy Company Profile
SunCoke Energy, Inc operates as an independent producer of coke in the Americas and Brazil. The company operates through three segments: Domestic Coke, Brazil Coke, and Logistics. It offers metallurgical and thermal coal. The company also provides handling and/or mixing services to steel, coke, electric utility, coal producing, and other manufacturing based customers.
