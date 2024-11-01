Summit Wealth Partners LLC Takes Position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Summit Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $297,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Barrett & Company Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 67.4% in the 3rd quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Lynx Investment Advisory bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 375.0% in the 3rd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Stock Performance

IWN opened at $164.36 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $165.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $159.25. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a one year low of $126.22 and a one year high of $174.83. The stock has a market cap of $12.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 1.17.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

