Summit Wealth Partners LLC Purchases New Shares in Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – October (NYSEARCA:IOCT)

Summit Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – October (NYSEARCA:IOCT – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 14,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $434,000. Summit Wealth Partners LLC owned approximately 0.36% of Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – October as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – October in the third quarter valued at approximately $495,000. Claro Advisors LLC grew its stake in Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – October by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 13,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 2,662 shares during the period. Wealthgarden F.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – October during the 2nd quarter valued at $406,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – October by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 169,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,968,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – October by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 39,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,720 shares during the period.

Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – October Stock Performance

IOCT opened at $29.85 on Friday. Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – October has a fifty-two week low of $25.31 and a fifty-two week high of $30.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $30.38 and a 200 day moving average of $29.69. The firm has a market cap of $115.82 million, a P/E ratio of 15.77 and a beta of 0.41.

About Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – October

The Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – October (IOCT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the MSCI EAFE Index over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral.

