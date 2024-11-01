Summit Wealth Partners LLC Lowers Stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Summit Wealth Partners LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 82,664 shares of the company’s stock after selling 778 shares during the quarter. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF accounts for approximately 2.0% of Summit Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Summit Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $10,598,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VYM. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC now owns 73,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,435,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc lifted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc now owns 11,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,446,000 after buying an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Tilson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,831,000. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC raised its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 27.0% during the 3rd quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 166,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,285,000 after acquiring an additional 35,330 shares during the period. Finally, Goldstone Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $6,307,000.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF stock opened at $127.78 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $127.64 and a 200 day moving average of $122.51. The company has a market capitalization of $57.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 0.70. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a fifty-two week low of $99.60 and a fifty-two week high of $131.85.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

