Summit Wealth Partners LLC Has $791,000 Stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – March (NYSEARCA:GMAR)

Summit Wealth Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – March (NYSEARCA:GMAR – Free Report) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,544 shares of the company’s stock after selling 365 shares during the period. Summit Wealth Partners LLC owned about 0.20% of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – March worth $791,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – March by 2,977.8% during the first quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,609,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,399,000 after buying an additional 1,557,220 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management acquired a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – March during the first quarter valued at approximately $22,036,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – March by 63.4% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 958,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,985,000 after purchasing an additional 371,947 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – March by 95.2% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 558,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,801,000 after purchasing an additional 272,549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HFG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – March during the second quarter valued at approximately $8,646,000.

Get FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF - March alerts:

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – March Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:GMAR opened at $36.67 on Friday. FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – March has a 12-month low of $31.30 and a 12-month high of $37.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $36.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.55.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – March Company Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – March (GMAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on SPY ETF over a specific holdings period. The actively managed fund holds options and collateral. GMAR was launched on Mar 17, 2023 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GMAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – March (NYSEARCA:GMAR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF - March Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF - March and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.