Summit Wealth Partners LLC Has $577,000 Stock Position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July (BATS:PJUL)

Summit Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July (BATS:PJUL – Free Report) by 4.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,250 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 619 shares during the period. Summit Wealth Partners LLC owned 0.07% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July worth $577,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July during the third quarter worth $25,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Reston Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Macroview Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July in the third quarter worth $78,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July Trading Down 1.0 %

PJUL stock opened at $40.23 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $800.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.00 and a beta of 0.54. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.18.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF — July (PJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PJUL was launched on Aug 8, 2018 and is managed by Innovator.

