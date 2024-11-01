Summit Wealth Partners LLC Acquires 680 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Summit Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 15.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,974 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the period. Summit Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $1,910,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Keener Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 494.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF stock opened at $382.92 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $380.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $366.90. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $264.55 and a 12 month high of $397.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

