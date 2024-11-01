Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM) Receives $47.17 Average PT from Analysts

Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $48.42.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $47.00 price target on shares of Summit Materials in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Summit Materials from $58.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Summit Materials from $53.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Barclays upgraded Summit Materials from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $45.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Summit Materials from $47.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th.

Shares of Summit Materials stock opened at $47.41 on Friday. Summit Materials has a 12-month low of $32.32 and a 12-month high of $48.17. The stock has a market cap of $8.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.17 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The business’s 50 day moving average is $39.52 and its 200-day moving average is $38.88.

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The construction company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.05. Summit Materials had a return on equity of 7.00% and a net margin of 8.06%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 49.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Summit Materials will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Summit Materials during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its holdings in shares of Summit Materials by 147.1% during the 3rd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 840 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Summit Materials by 3,804.2% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 937 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 913 shares in the last quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Summit Materials in the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Summit Materials in the second quarter valued at about $40,000.

Summit Materials, Inc operates as a vertically integrated construction materials company in the United States and Canada. It operates in three segments: West, East, and Cement. The company offers aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete, asphalt paving mixes, and concrete products, as well as plastics components.

