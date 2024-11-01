Substratum (SUB) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $0.12

Substratum (SUB) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on November 1st. Substratum has a total market cap of $115,062.32 and $0.12 worth of Substratum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Substratum has traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar. One Substratum token can now be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.90 or 0.00007085 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $69,244.05 or 1.00079777 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.60 or 0.00012433 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.68 or 0.00006762 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00000780 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.32 or 0.00006247 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.39 or 0.00058372 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Substratum (SUB) is a token. It launched on July 25th, 2017. Substratum’s total supply is 472,000,000 tokens. Substratum’s official Twitter account is @substratumnet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Substratum is https://reddit.com/r/substratumnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Substratum’s official website is substratum.net.

According to CryptoCompare, “Substratum (SUB) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Substratum has a current supply of 472,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Substratum is 0.00023783 USD and is down -0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://substratum.net/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Substratum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Substratum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Substratum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

