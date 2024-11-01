Stratis (STRAX) Price Down 5.6% This Week

Stratis (STRAX) traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on November 1st. Over the last week, Stratis has traded 5.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Stratis has a total market capitalization of $21.46 million and $35,847.63 worth of Stratis was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Stratis coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0458 or 0.00000064 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,576.43 or 0.03610414 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000502 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.60 or 0.00035874 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.15 or 0.00005809 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.96 or 0.00011152 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.01 or 0.00011231 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00001812 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0744 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0469 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.28 or 0.00005999 BTC.

Stratis Coin Profile

Stratis (STRAX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 9th, 2016. Stratis’ total supply is 130,635,514 coins. The Reddit community for Stratis is https://reddit.com/r/stratisplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Stratis is stratisplatform.com. Stratis’ official Twitter account is @stratisplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. Stratis’ official message board is www.stratisplatform.com/news.

Stratis Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Stratis (STRAX) is the native cryptocurrency token of the Stratis platform, a blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS) provider that enables organizations to develop, test, and deploy blockchain-based applications using the .NET framework. STRAX is used to compensate participants who support the network by staking, pay for transaction fees, and run smart contracts on the platform. The Stratis platform and its STRAX token were founded by Chris Trew, an entrepreneur with a background in enterprise IT and cloud computing.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stratis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stratis should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Stratis using one of the exchanges listed above.

