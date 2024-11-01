Stratec (ETR:SBS) Shares Down 3% – Here’s What Happened

Stratec SE (ETR:SBS – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as €35.90 ($39.02) and last traded at €35.90 ($39.02). 2,216 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 65% from the average session volume of 6,253 shares. The stock had previously closed at €37.00 ($40.22).

Stratec Stock Down 3.0 %

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is €41.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is €42.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.99, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $436.54 million, a P/E ratio of 30.17, a PEG ratio of 10.43 and a beta of 0.16.

Stratec Company Profile

Stratec SE, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures automation and instrumentation solutions in the fields of in-vitro diagnostics and life sciences in Germany, European Union, and internationally. It designs and manufactures automated analyzer systems for clinical diagnostics and biotechnology customers; and offers complex consumables for diagnostics and medical applications.

