StockNews.com Upgrades Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) to Strong-Buy

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Guggenheim raised their target price on Progress Software from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $68.00 target price on shares of Progress Software in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Progress Software from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Progress Software from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.67.

NASDAQ PRGS opened at $64.09 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.27, a PEG ratio of 8.18 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $61.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.96. Progress Software has a 12 month low of $48.00 and a 12 month high of $67.89.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 24th. The software maker reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $178.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.16 million. Progress Software had a net margin of 11.55% and a return on equity of 38.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Progress Software will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Progress Software news, CFO Anthony Folger sold 7,797 shares of Progress Software stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.39, for a total transaction of $525,439.83. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,276,029.86. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Progress Software news, insider Ian Pitt sold 1,747 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.07, for a total value of $113,677.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,167 shares in the company, valued at $206,076.69. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Anthony Folger sold 7,797 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.39, for a total value of $525,439.83. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,276,029.86. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Progress Software by 4.4% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,045,240 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $70,418,000 after acquiring an additional 43,936 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Progress Software by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,797 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $727,000 after purchasing an additional 1,996 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its position in Progress Software by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 21,359 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,439,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. F M Investments LLC increased its stake in Progress Software by 1.6% in the third quarter. F M Investments LLC now owns 125,106 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,429,000 after purchasing an additional 1,920 shares during the period. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC increased its stake in Progress Software by 9.7% in the third quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 138,091 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,303,000 after purchasing an additional 12,261 shares during the period.

Progress Software Corporation develops, deploys, and manages business applications in the United States and internationally. The company offers OpenEdge, an application development platform for running business-critical applications; Chef, a DevOps/DevSecOps automation software; Developer Tools that consists of software development tooling collection, including .NET and JavaScript UI components for web, desktop and mobile applications, reporting and report management tools, and automated testing and mocking tools; Kemp LoadMaster, an application delivery and security product offering cloud-native, and virtual and hardware load balancers; and Sitefinity, a digital experience platform foundation delivering intelligent and ROI-driving tools for marketers.

