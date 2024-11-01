StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Orange (NYSE:ORAN)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Orange (NYSE:ORAN – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, New Street Research raised Orange to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th.

Orange Price Performance

Institutional Trading of Orange

The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.20. Orange has a fifty-two week low of $9.82 and a fifty-two week high of $12.41.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Orange by 8.9% in the second quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,497 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Orange during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Team Hewins LLC grew its stake in shares of Orange by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Team Hewins LLC now owns 30,743 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 2,455 shares during the period. Callan Capital LLC bought a new stake in Orange in the 1st quarter valued at about $169,000. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Orange during the 1st quarter worth approximately $283,000.

Orange Company Profile

Orange SA provides various fixed telephony and mobile telecommunications, data transmission, and other value-added services to customers, businesses, and other telecommunications operators in France and internationally. The company operates through France; Spain and Other European Countries; The Africa and Middle East; Enterprise; Orange business; Totem; International Carriers & Shared Services; and Mobile Financial Services segments.

