Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF Put Options (NYSEARCA:FEZ)

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders bought 168,346 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 10,548% compared to the average daily volume of 1,581 put options.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC now owns 248,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,235,000 after buying an additional 1,960 shares during the last quarter. GFS Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 4,235.1% during the 3rd quarter. GFS Advisors LLC now owns 145,658 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,755,000 after buying an additional 142,298 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Equity Partners lifted its position in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 48.6% during the 3rd quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 19,544 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,041,000 after buying an additional 6,394 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,949,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 26,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,426,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA FEZ opened at $50.25 on Friday. SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF has a 52 week low of $40.90 and a 52 week high of $54.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a PE ratio of 15.75 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $51.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.43.

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield of the EURO STOXX 50 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to represent the performance of some of the companies across components of the 20 EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes. The EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes are subsets of the EURO STOXX Index.

