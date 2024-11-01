Stock Analysts’ Price Target Changes for November 1st (AMZN, CFR, CMCSA, CMPS, CRIS, CTRA, FMBH, MA, RUSHA, SIRI)

Stock Analysts’ price target changes for Friday, November 1st:

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its target price raised by Wedbush from $225.00 to $250.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) had its price target boosted by Stephens from $125.00 to $136.00. Stephens currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

had its price target raised by Pivotal Research from $47.00 to $54.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS) had its price target reduced by HC Wainwright from $120.00 to $60.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS) had its price target trimmed by HC Wainwright from $26.00 to $20.00. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA) had its price target increased by Stephens from $28.00 to $29.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

First Mid Bancshares (NASDAQ:FMBH) had its price target increased by Stephens from $40.00 to $43.00. Stephens currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) had its price target raised by Macquarie from $505.00 to $565.00. Macquarie currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA) had its target price increased by Stephens from $66.00 to $69.00. Stephens currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) had its price target trimmed by Pivotal Research from $40.00 to $37.00. Pivotal Research currently has a buy rating on the stock.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) had its target price increased by Stephens from $56.00 to $57.00. Stephens currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

