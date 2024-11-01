Stock Analysts’ Price Target Changes for November 1st (AMZN, CFR, CMCSA, CMPS, CRIS, CTRA, FMBH, MA, RUSHA, SIRI)

Posted by on Nov 1st, 2024

Stock Analysts’ price target changes for Friday, November 1st:

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its target price raised by Wedbush from $225.00 to $250.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) had its price target boosted by Stephens from $125.00 to $136.00. Stephens currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) had its price target raised by Pivotal Research from $47.00 to $54.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS) had its price target reduced by HC Wainwright from $120.00 to $60.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS) had its price target trimmed by HC Wainwright from $26.00 to $20.00. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA) had its price target increased by Stephens from $28.00 to $29.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

First Mid Bancshares (NASDAQ:FMBH) had its price target increased by Stephens from $40.00 to $43.00. Stephens currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) had its price target raised by Macquarie from $505.00 to $565.00. Macquarie currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA) had its target price increased by Stephens from $66.00 to $69.00. Stephens currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) had its price target trimmed by Pivotal Research from $40.00 to $37.00. Pivotal Research currently has a buy rating on the stock.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) had its target price increased by Stephens from $56.00 to $57.00. Stephens currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

