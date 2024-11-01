STERIS plc (STE) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 19th

STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 30th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.57 per share by the medical equipment provider on Thursday, December 19th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 19th.
STERIS has increased its dividend by an average of 8.7% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 20 years. STERIS has a payout ratio of 22.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect STERIS to earn $9.86 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 23.1%.
STERIS Price Performance
NYSE STE opened at $221.80 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. STERIS has a 1 year low of $195.47 and a 1 year high of $248.24. The company has a market cap of $21.87 billion, a PE ratio of 55.04 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $233.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $226.68.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, Director Christopher S. Holland sold 473 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.68, for a total transaction of $113,368.64. Following the transaction, the director now owns 582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $139,493.76. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Michael J. Tokich sold 23,332 shares of STERIS stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.00, for a total value of $5,763,004.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 42,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,603,710. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher S. Holland sold 473 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.68, for a total value of $113,368.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 582 shares in the company, valued at $139,493.76. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of STERIS from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of STERIS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler raised shares of STERIS from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $230.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $260.00 price objective on shares of STERIS in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of STERIS in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, STERIS currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $253.00.
View Our Latest Analysis on STERIS
About STERIS
STERIS plc provides infection prevention products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; endoscopy accessories, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than STERIS
- What is a Dividend Harvesting Strategy and How Can Investors Profit from it?
- Meta’s Q3 Earnings Beat—Is This Dip a Golden Entry Opportunity?
- The Significance of Brokerage Rankings in Stock Selection
- Top Nuclear Stocks Thriving on Soaring Energy Demand
- What is a Special Dividend?
- Apple Earnings – When Really Good Just Isn’t Good Enough
Receive News & Ratings for STERIS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STERIS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.