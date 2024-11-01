STERIS plc (STE) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 19th

STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 30th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.57 per share by the medical equipment provider on Thursday, December 19th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 19th.

STERIS has increased its dividend by an average of 8.7% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 20 years. STERIS has a payout ratio of 22.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect STERIS to earn $9.86 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 23.1%.

Get STERIS alerts:

STERIS Price Performance

NYSE STE opened at $221.80 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. STERIS has a 1 year low of $195.47 and a 1 year high of $248.24. The company has a market cap of $21.87 billion, a PE ratio of 55.04 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $233.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $226.68.

Insider Buying and Selling

STERIS ( NYSE:STE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.16. STERIS had a net margin of 7.36% and a return on equity of 13.85%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.00 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that STERIS will post 9.02 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Christopher S. Holland sold 473 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.68, for a total transaction of $113,368.64. Following the transaction, the director now owns 582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $139,493.76. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Michael J. Tokich sold 23,332 shares of STERIS stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.00, for a total value of $5,763,004.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 42,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,603,710. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher S. Holland sold 473 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.68, for a total value of $113,368.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 582 shares in the company, valued at $139,493.76. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of STERIS from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of STERIS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler raised shares of STERIS from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $230.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $260.00 price objective on shares of STERIS in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of STERIS in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, STERIS currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $253.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on STERIS

About STERIS

(Get Free Report)

STERIS plc provides infection prevention products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; endoscopy accessories, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for STERIS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STERIS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.