STERIS (NYSE:STE) Cut to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of STERIS (NYSE:STE – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday.

STE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of STERIS in a report on Thursday, August 8th. KeyCorp raised their target price on STERIS from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Piper Sandler upgraded STERIS from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $230.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, October 24th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $265.00 price objective on shares of STERIS in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $260.00 target price on shares of STERIS in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $253.00.

STERIS stock opened at $221.80 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $233.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $226.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. STERIS has a twelve month low of $195.47 and a twelve month high of $248.24. The company has a market capitalization of $21.87 billion, a PE ratio of 55.04 and a beta of 0.84.

STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.16. STERIS had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 7.36%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.00 EPS. STERIS’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that STERIS will post 9.06 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Michael J. Tokich sold 23,332 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.00, for a total value of $5,763,004.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 42,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,603,710. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Christopher S. Holland sold 473 shares of STERIS stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.68, for a total transaction of $113,368.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $139,493.76. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael J. Tokich sold 23,332 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.00, for a total transaction of $5,763,004.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 42,930 shares in the company, valued at $10,603,710. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in STERIS by 14.8% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,140 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,156,000 after buying an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of STERIS by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 237,155 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $53,317,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in STERIS in the 1st quarter worth about $67,000. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. grew its position in STERIS by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 2,821 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $634,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SpiderRock Advisors LLC bought a new stake in STERIS during the 1st quarter valued at about $242,000. 94.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

STERIS plc provides infection prevention products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; endoscopy accessories, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

