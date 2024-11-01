Stephens Issues Positive Forecast for SM Energy (NYSE:SM) Stock Price

SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by stock analysts at Stephens from $56.00 to $57.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the energy company’s stock. Stephens’ price target indicates a potential upside of 41.51% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on SM. TD Cowen upgraded SM Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on SM Energy from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 4th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of SM Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. upgraded SM Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on SM Energy from $46.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SM Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.18.

NYSE:SM traded down $1.69 on Friday, hitting $40.28. 3,378,889 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,737,284. The company has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a PE ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 4.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. SM Energy has a 1 year low of $34.13 and a 1 year high of $53.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $42.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.40.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The energy company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $643.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $643.67 million. SM Energy had a return on equity of 21.01% and a net margin of 33.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.73 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that SM Energy will post 7.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Plato Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in shares of SM Energy by 461.9% during the 2nd quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 590 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SM Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in shares of SM Energy by 63.9% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 872 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of SM Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of SM Energy by 3,434.5% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,025 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 996 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.56% of the company’s stock.

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. It has working interests in oil and gas producing wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas. The company was formerly known as St.

