Stephens Issues Positive Forecast for FinWise Bancorp (NASDAQ:FINW) Stock Price

FinWise Bancorp (NASDAQ:FINW – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Stephens from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

FinWise Bancorp Price Performance

FinWise Bancorp stock opened at $16.73 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.24. The company has a market capitalization of $221.00 million, a PE ratio of 15.78 and a beta of 0.71. FinWise Bancorp has a one year low of $8.32 and a one year high of $16.91.

Get FinWise Bancorp alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FinWise Bancorp

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in FinWise Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $164,000. Empowered Funds LLC grew its stake in FinWise Bancorp by 8.0% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 18,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FinWise Bancorp during the second quarter worth approximately $221,000. Norden Group LLC raised its stake in shares of FinWise Bancorp by 100.0% in the first quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 28,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 14,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of FinWise Bancorp by 25.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 93,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $958,000 after acquiring an additional 19,235 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.41% of the company’s stock.

FinWise Bancorp Company Profile

FinWise Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for FinWise Bank that provides various banking products and services to individual and corporate customers in Utah. The company offers various deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, health savings account demand deposits, NOW and money market accounts, and checking and savings accounts, as well as time deposits and certificates of deposits.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for FinWise Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FinWise Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.