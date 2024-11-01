Stephens Investment Management Group LLC Has $39.06 Million Position in Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB)

Stephens Investment Management Group LLC lessened its position in Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB – Free Report) by 4.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 963,855 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,500 shares during the quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC owned approximately 0.81% of Tenable worth $39,055,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Tenable during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Tenable in the first quarter valued at $58,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in Tenable by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in Tenable during the 1st quarter worth about $189,000. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tenable during the 2nd quarter worth about $200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Tenable alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Amit Yoran sold 5,673 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.75, for a total transaction of $236,847.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,641,150.75. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Amit Yoran sold 5,673 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.75, for a total transaction of $236,847.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 39,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,641,150.75. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Mark C. Thurmond sold 3,383 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.66, for a total transaction of $140,935.78. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 34,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,419,731.14. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,469 shares of company stock valued at $520,276 over the last 90 days. 4.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Tenable Price Performance

Tenable stock opened at $39.61 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -77.67 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Tenable Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.85 and a 12 month high of $53.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $40.76 and its 200-day moving average is $42.24.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $221.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $218.41 million. Tenable had a negative net margin of 6.82% and a negative return on equity of 6.42%. Equities research analysts expect that Tenable Holdings, Inc. will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on TENB shares. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Tenable from $53.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Tenable from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Susquehanna cut their price objective on Tenable from $60.00 to $48.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price (down from $60.00) on shares of Tenable in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Tenable in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.81.

Check Out Our Latest Report on TENB

Tenable Company Profile

(Free Report)

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. Its platforms include Tenable Vulnerability Management, a cloud-delivered software as a service that provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces; Tenable Cloud Security, a cloud-native cloud security solutions for security teams to continuously assess the security posture; Tenable Identity Exposure, a solution to secure Active Directory environments; Tenable Web App Scanning, which provides scanning for modern web applications; Tenable Lumin Exposure View, a measurement tool; Tenable Attack Surface Management, an external attack surface management solution; Tenable Security Center, an on-premises solution that provides a risk-based view of an organization’s IT, security and compliance posture; and Tenable OT Security, an operational technology security solution which provides threat detection, asset tracking, vulnerability management, and configuration control capabilities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Tenable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.