Stephens Investment Management Group LLC Has $28.01 Million Holdings in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Stephens Investment Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 214,817 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,976 shares during the quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Illumina worth $28,014,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ILMN. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Illumina during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in Illumina by 292.9% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 330 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in Illumina by 65.1% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 426 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Illumina during the third quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Illumina in the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000. 89.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of Illumina in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Illumina from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Illumina from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. HSBC upgraded shares of Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Illumina from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:ILMN opened at $144.14 on Friday. Illumina, Inc. has a one year low of $89.00 and a one year high of $151.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $135.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $122.13.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The life sciences company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.24. Illumina had a positive return on equity of 3.08% and a negative net margin of 68.73%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. Illumina’s revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Illumina, Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Illumina, Inc offers sequencing- and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis in the United States, Singapore, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of various size and complexity; and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

