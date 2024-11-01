Stephens Inc. AR Lowers Stock Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Stephens Inc. AR lowered its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 9.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 99,849 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,017 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $16,979,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 14.2% in the first quarter. Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $689,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 16.7% in the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. now owns 3,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $649,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 12.4% in the first quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 19,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,349,000 after acquiring an additional 2,130 shares in the last quarter. Parthenon LLC lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 0.6% in the first quarter. Parthenon LLC now owns 101,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,747,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 1.6% in the first quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 53,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,395,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on PepsiCo from $177.00 to $176.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 4th. Hsbc Global Res raised PepsiCo to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on PepsiCo from $185.00 to $183.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. StockNews.com raised PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on PepsiCo from $186.00 to $183.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $183.92.

PepsiCo Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ PEP opened at $166.08 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $227.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The business has a 50-day moving average of $173.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $172.20. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $158.03 and a 1 year high of $183.41.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 8th. The company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.01. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 57.32% and a net margin of 10.18%. The business had revenue of $23.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About PepsiCo

(Free Report)

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.