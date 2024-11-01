Stephens Inc. AR Has $26.82 Million Holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Stephens Inc. AR trimmed its holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 8.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 98,002 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 9,337 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $26,824,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CRM. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 26.9% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 14,376,536 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $4,329,925,000 after buying an additional 3,044,611 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the first quarter valued at approximately $910,220,000. Swedbank AB bought a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the first quarter valued at approximately $874,748,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 48.3% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,906,877 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,518,658,000 after buying an additional 1,922,674 shares during the period. Finally, AMF Tjanstepension AB boosted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 376.1% in the second quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 1,442,453 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $370,873,000 after buying an additional 1,139,472 shares during the period. 80.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Salesforce

In other news, insider Parker Harris sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.62, for a total transaction of $352,268.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 117,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,585,731.22. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 413 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.29, for a total transaction of $117,824.77. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,998,741.74. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.62, for a total transaction of $352,268.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 117,581 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,585,731.22. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 148,303 shares of company stock valued at $42,024,385 in the last 90 days. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CRM. Loop Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $270.00 price target on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Salesforce from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Salesforce from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Salesforce from $295.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Salesforce from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $313.37.

Salesforce Stock Performance

Shares of Salesforce stock opened at $291.41 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $272.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $263.22. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1-year low of $198.66 and a 1-year high of $318.71. The company has a market cap of $278.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.68, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.30.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The CRM provider reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.20. Salesforce had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 15.44%. The firm had revenue of $9.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.22 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.63 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 7.55 EPS for the current year.

Salesforce Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 18th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 18th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. Salesforce’s payout ratio is currently 27.83%.

Salesforce Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

