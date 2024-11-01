Stephens Inc. AR Has $15.78 Million Stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Stephens Inc. AR cut its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 4.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,504 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,312 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $15,776,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TMO. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 318.2% in the second quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC now owns 46 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Stephens Consulting LLC raised its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 116.0% during the second quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 54 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Bank & Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TMO. Bernstein Bank increased their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $565.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $655.00 to $680.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $650.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $670.00 to $660.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $680.00 to $665.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Thermo Fisher Scientific presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $649.33.

Shares of NYSE TMO opened at $546.55 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $208.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $600.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $583.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.63. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52-week low of $433.15 and a 52-week high of $627.88.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The medical research company reported $5.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.25 by $0.03. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 17.49% and a net margin of 14.48%. The firm had revenue of $10.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.69 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 21.68 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $554.29, for a total value of $5,542,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 121,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,175,513.68. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $554.29, for a total transaction of $5,542,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 121,192 shares in the company, valued at $67,175,513.68. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael A. Boxer sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $560.16, for a total value of $1,120,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,134,197.76. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,300 shares of company stock valued at $6,831,268. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

