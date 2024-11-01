Stephens Inc. AR Has $111.23 Million Stock Holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Stephens Inc. AR lifted its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,337,659 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,531 shares during the quarter. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up approximately 1.6% of Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Stephens Inc. AR owned about 0.49% of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $111,226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SHY. WestEnd Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $76,000. 23.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SHY stock opened at $82.36 on Friday. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $80.80 and a 1-year high of $83.30. The company has a market capitalization of $22.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,695.45 and a beta of 0.01. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.07.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.2883 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

