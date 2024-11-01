Stephens Cuts P.A.M. Transportation Services (NASDAQ:PTSI) Price Target to $19.00

P.A.M. Transportation Services (NASDAQ:PTSI – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Stephens from $22.00 to $19.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded P.A.M. Transportation Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday.

Shares of PTSI opened at $15.48 on Tuesday. P.A.M. Transportation Services has a twelve month low of $13.51 and a twelve month high of $22.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.19.

P.A.M. Transportation Services (NASDAQ:PTSI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The transportation company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $182.58 million for the quarter. P.A.M. Transportation Services had a negative net margin of 0.34% and a negative return on equity of 0.79%. On average, analysts predict that P.A.M. Transportation Services will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in P.A.M. Transportation Services by 38.9% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,986 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services during the 1st quarter valued at about $307,000. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its position in P.A.M. Transportation Services by 30.5% in the 1st quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 23,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 5,400 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its stake in P.A.M. Transportation Services by 15.8% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 54,416 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $882,000 after buying an additional 7,442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in P.A.M. Transportation Services by 1.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 54,345 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $944,000 after acquiring an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. 22.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a truckload transportation and logistics company in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates a truckload dry van carrier that transports general commodities, such as automotive parts; expedited goods; consumer goods, such as general retail store merchandise; and manufactured goods, including heating and air conditioning units.

