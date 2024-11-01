SteelPeak Wealth LLC Invests $299,000 in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

SteelPeak Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $299,000.
A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SHY. Guidance Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 11.8% in the second quarter. Guidance Capital Inc. now owns 3,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1,316.2% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 963 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 895 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 54,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,490,000 after buying an additional 6,493 shares during the last quarter. School Employees Retirement Board of Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $10,123,000. Finally, Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,459,000. 23.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance
NASDAQ:SHY opened at $82.36 on Friday. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $80.80 and a fifty-two week high of $83.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,695.45 and a beta of 0.01. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $82.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.07.
iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile
The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.
