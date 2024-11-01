SteelPeak Wealth LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX)

SteelPeak Wealth LLC grew its position in Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX – Free Report) by 310.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 88,274 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 66,742 shares during the quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC’s holdings in Recursion Pharmaceuticals were worth $582,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Recursion Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 1,588.4% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 6,036 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 52.4% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 2,459 shares in the last quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Recursion Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in Recursion Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.06% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on RXRX shares. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Leerink Partners lowered their price target on Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Recursion Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.40.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

NASDAQ RXRX opened at $6.32 on Friday. Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.97 and a 1-year high of $15.74. The company has a quick ratio of 6.07, a current ratio of 6.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.65.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $14.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.96 million. Recursion Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 755.37% and a negative return on equity of 79.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.38) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Blake Borgeson sold 11,447 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.72, for a total transaction of $76,923.84. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,077,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,561,203.20. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Blake Borgeson sold 11,447 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.72, for a total transaction of $76,923.84. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,077,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,561,203.20. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher Gibson sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.04, for a total value of $120,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 762,656 shares in the company, valued at $4,606,442.24. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 213,129 shares of company stock valued at $1,398,937. Corporate insiders own 15.75% of the company’s stock.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering to industrialize drug discovery. The company develops REC-994, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat cerebral cavernous malformation; REC-2282, which is in Phase 2/3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurofibromatosis type 2; REC-4881, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial to treat familial adenomatous polyposis; REC-3964, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat Clostridioides difficile infection; and REC-4881, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat AXIN1 or APC mutant cancers.

