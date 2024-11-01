SteelPeak Wealth LLC Has $486,000 Stock Position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

SteelPeak Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,755 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 230 shares during the quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $486,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DGRO. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 2.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,851,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. raised its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 2.4% in the second quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 38,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,224,000 after acquiring an additional 889 shares during the period. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 7.6% in the third quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 73,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,637,000 after acquiring an additional 5,254 shares during the period. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 6.8% in the second quarter. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC now owns 158,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,107,000 after purchasing an additional 9,996 shares during the period. Finally, Sweeney & Michel LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $20,180,000.

NYSEARCA DGRO opened at $61.94 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $62.29 and its 200-day moving average is $59.49. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $47.77 and a 12-month high of $64.00. The firm has a market cap of $29.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.25 and a beta of 0.71.

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

