SteelPeak Wealth LLC Has $400,000 Position in GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV)

SteelPeak Wealth LLC grew its holdings in GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,569 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC’s holdings in GE Vernova were worth $400,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GEV. Newport Trust Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GE Vernova in the second quarter valued at about $650,140,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in GE Vernova in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $537,674,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of GE Vernova in the 1st quarter worth approximately $367,474,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of GE Vernova during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $399,770,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in shares of GE Vernova during the second quarter valued at approximately $293,699,000.

Get GE Vernova alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Hsbc Global Res cut GE Vernova from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of GE Vernova from $245.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of GE Vernova from $293.00 to $336.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Oppenheimer began coverage on GE Vernova in a report on Thursday, September 26th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on GE Vernova in a report on Monday, October 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $354.00 target price for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $261.40.

GE Vernova Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of GEV opened at $301.69 on Friday. GE Vernova Inc. has a 12-month low of $115.00 and a 12-month high of $303.71. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $244.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $194.36.

About GE Vernova

(Free Report)

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GEV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for GE Vernova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GE Vernova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.