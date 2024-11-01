SteelPeak Wealth LLC Boosts Stake in Invesco AI and Next Gen Software ETF (NYSEARCA:IGPT)

SteelPeak Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco AI and Next Gen Software ETF (NYSEARCA:IGPT – Free Report) by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,080 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 620 shares during the period. SteelPeak Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Invesco AI and Next Gen Software ETF worth $322,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco AI and Next Gen Software ETF in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco AI and Next Gen Software ETF during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Thrive Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Invesco AI and Next Gen Software ETF by 21.8% during the third quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares during the last quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco AI and Next Gen Software ETF during the second quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco AI and Next Gen Software ETF during the second quarter worth about $57,000.

Invesco AI and Next Gen Software ETF Price Performance

Shares of IGPT opened at $45.04 on Friday. Invesco AI and Next Gen Software ETF has a 1-year low of $31.00 and a 1-year high of $50.00. The stock has a market cap of $306.27 million, a PE ratio of 38.61 and a beta of 1.54. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.98.

About Invesco AI and Next Gen Software ETF

The Invesco AI and Next Gen Software ETF (IGPT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks an index of securities that derive more than 50% of their revenue to the future media industry. These components may be from any market-cap, and from any geography.

