Status Market Cap Reaches $93.36 Million (SNT)

Status (SNT) traded up 1.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on November 1st. Status has a market capitalization of $93.36 million and $3.86 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Status token can now be bought for approximately $0.0239 or 0.00000034 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Status has traded 8.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.90 or 0.00007085 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69,244.05 or 1.00079777 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.60 or 0.00012433 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.68 or 0.00006762 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00000780 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.32 or 0.00006247 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $40.39 or 0.00058372 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000035 BTC.

SNT is a token. Its genesis date was June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,870,175 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,911,602,419 tokens. The Reddit community for Status is https://reddit.com/r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here. Status’ official website is status.im.

According to CryptoCompare, “Status (SNT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Status has a current supply of 6,804,870,174.878168 with 3,911,602,419.1957703 in circulation. The last known price of Status is 0.02370461 USD and is down -6.04 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 154 active market(s) with $6,087,688.37 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://status.im/.”

