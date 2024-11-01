Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Sold by Human Investing LLC

Human Investing LLC cut its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 5.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,985 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 170 shares during the period. Human Investing LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $291,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dakota Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 0.5% in the third quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 55,793 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $5,439,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Starbucks by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 11,116 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 1,751 shares in the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $136,000. BNP Paribas acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,332,000. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 45.8% during the 2nd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 17,123 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,333,000 after purchasing an additional 5,377 shares in the last quarter. 72.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Starbucks

In other news, CEO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,290 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.16, for a total transaction of $299,916.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 62,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,697,682.32. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,290 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.16, for a total value of $299,916.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,697,682.32. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.03, for a total value of $305,597.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,054 shares in the company, valued at $7,057,327.62. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on SBUX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Starbucks from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $85.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Starbucks from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $81.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Piper Sandler raised Starbucks from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $103.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Starbucks from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Starbucks currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $103.32.

Starbucks Trading Up 1.6 %

SBUX stock traded up $1.56 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $99.26. 2,345,987 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,277,301. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.48 billion, a PE ratio of 29.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.97. Starbucks Co. has a 1-year low of $71.55 and a 1-year high of $107.66. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.37.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The coffee company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.80. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.40% and a negative return on equity of 45.15%. The company had revenue of $9.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. Starbucks’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. This is an increase from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Starbucks’s payout ratio is currently 68.88%.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Further Reading

