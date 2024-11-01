Standex International (NYSE:SXI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Standex International (NYSE:SXI – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $170.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.94 million. Standex International had a return on equity of 13.18% and a net margin of 10.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.74 earnings per share.

Standex International Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of Standex International stock traded up $2.28 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $186.16. 2,367 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,555. The company has a current ratio of 3.55, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a 50 day moving average of $176.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $172.47. The stock has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.03. Standex International has a fifty-two week low of $130.04 and a fifty-two week high of $191.18.

Standex International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This is a positive change from Standex International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 8th. Standex International’s payout ratio is presently 19.67%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SXI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Standex International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 price target on shares of Standex International in a research report on Wednesday. DA Davidson increased their target price on Standex International from $203.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Benchmark upped their price target on shares of Standex International from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday.

About Standex International

Standex International Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of various products and services for commercial and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Electronics, Engraving, Scientific, Engineering Technologies, and Specialty Solutions.

