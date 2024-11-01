Standard Motor Products, Inc. (SMP) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 15th

Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 30th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of 0.29 per share by the auto parts company on Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th.

Standard Motor Products has raised its dividend by an average of 32.4% annually over the last three years. Standard Motor Products has a dividend payout ratio of 33.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Standard Motor Products to earn $3.43 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 33.8%.

Get Standard Motor Products alerts:

Standard Motor Products Price Performance

SMP stock opened at $32.19 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $698.84 million, a PE ratio of 19.87 and a beta of 0.51. Standard Motor Products has a 12 month low of $26.09 and a 12 month high of $41.71. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $31.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Standard Motor Products Company Profile

Standard Motor Products ( NYSE:SMP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The auto parts company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.19. Standard Motor Products had a return on equity of 10.42% and a net margin of 2.56%. The firm had revenue of $399.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $396.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.11 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Standard Motor Products will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

(Get Free Report)

Standard Motor Products, Inc manufactures and distributes replacement automotive parts in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Vehicle Control, Temperature Control, and Engineered Solutions segments. The company provides components for the ignition, emissions, and fuel delivery systems, such as air injection and induction components, air management valves, regulators and solenoids, exhaust gas recirculation components, fuel injectors and related components, fuel valves, ignition coils, connectors and sockets, modules, pumps, relays and fuses, starting and charging system parts, and vapor and purge components.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Standard Motor Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Standard Motor Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.