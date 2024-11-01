Standard Motor Products, Inc. (SMP) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 15th

Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 30th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of 0.29 per share by the auto parts company on Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th.
Standard Motor Products has raised its dividend by an average of 32.4% annually over the last three years. Standard Motor Products has a dividend payout ratio of 33.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Standard Motor Products to earn $3.43 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 33.8%.
Standard Motor Products Price Performance
SMP stock opened at $32.19 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $698.84 million, a PE ratio of 19.87 and a beta of 0.51. Standard Motor Products has a 12 month low of $26.09 and a 12 month high of $41.71. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $31.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.
Standard Motor Products Company Profile
Standard Motor Products, Inc manufactures and distributes replacement automotive parts in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Vehicle Control, Temperature Control, and Engineered Solutions segments. The company provides components for the ignition, emissions, and fuel delivery systems, such as air injection and induction components, air management valves, regulators and solenoids, exhaust gas recirculation components, fuel injectors and related components, fuel valves, ignition coils, connectors and sockets, modules, pumps, relays and fuses, starting and charging system parts, and vapor and purge components.
