SPX Technologies (NYSE:SPXC) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

SPX Technologies (NYSE:SPXC – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 5.450-5.600 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 5.540. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.0 billion-$2.0 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.0 billion. SPX Technologies also updated its FY24 guidance to $5.45-5.60 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Oppenheimer lowered SPX Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th.

Get SPX Technologies alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on SPX Technologies

SPX Technologies Price Performance

NYSE SPXC opened at $142.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.28. SPX Technologies has a 52-week low of $77.90 and a 52-week high of $173.30. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $158.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $146.29. The stock has a market cap of $6.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.38, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.21.

SPX Technologies (NYSE:SPXC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $483.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $501.02 million. SPX Technologies had a net margin of 9.11% and a return on equity of 20.17%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. Analysts anticipate that SPX Technologies will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SPX Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

SPX Technologies, Inc supplies infrastructure equipment serving the heating, ventilation, and cooling (HVAC); and detection and measurement markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, HVAC and Detection and Measurement. The HVAC segment engineers, designs, manufactures, installs, and services package and process cooling products and engineered air movement solutions for the HVAC industrial and power generation markets, as well as boilers, heating, and ventilation products for the residential and commercial markets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SPX Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPX Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.