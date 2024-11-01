SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:EDIV) Shares Sold by Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV decreased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:EDIV – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 105,795 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,177 shares during the quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV owned approximately 0.90% of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF worth $3,985,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Drake & Associates LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF by 6.7% in the third quarter. Drake & Associates LLC now owns 196,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,415,000 after purchasing an additional 12,435 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $6,009,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF in the second quarter valued at $5,551,000. Tower Wealth Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $5,279,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF by 200.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 100,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,542,000 after acquiring an additional 66,974 shares during the period.

Get SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

EDIV traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $36.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 980 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,034. The firm has a market cap of $424.92 million, a P/E ratio of 8.45 and a beta of 0.62. SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $29.09 and a 52-week high of $39.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $36.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.76.

SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF Profile

The SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF (EDIV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a yield-weighted index of high-dividend-paying firms in emerging markets. The index screens for 3-year positive earnings growth and profitability. EDIV was launched on Feb 23, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EDIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:EDIV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.