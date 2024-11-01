SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS) Shares Sold by Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC cut its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS – Free Report) by 13.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 173,666 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,813 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC owned about 0.12% of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF worth $5,108,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 47.8% in the 1st quarter. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA now owns 4,698,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,883,000 after acquiring an additional 1,519,822 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 38.5% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,851,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,073,000 after purchasing an additional 1,347,571 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the second quarter valued at about $22,697,000. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the third quarter worth about $16,134,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $10,303,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPTS traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $29.03. The company had a trading volume of 273,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,582,165. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $29.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.02. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a fifty-two week low of $28.62 and a fifty-two week high of $29.46.

The SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (SPTS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasurys with remaining maturities between 1-3 years. SPTS was launched on Nov 30, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

