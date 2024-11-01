SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) Shares Bought by United Asset Strategies Inc.

United Asset Strategies Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report) by 107.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,590 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,083 shares during the quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $644,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Lynx Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hershey Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. American National Bank lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 132.0% during the 2nd quarter. American National Bank now owns 1,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SouthState Corp purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $86,000.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPEM opened at $40.21 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $32.23 and a 1 year high of $42.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $39.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.45.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

Further Reading

