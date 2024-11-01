SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Acquired by Focus Financial Network Inc.

Focus Financial Network Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,478 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,992 shares during the quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $6,436,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Romano Brothers AND Company raised its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company now owns 4,122 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,002,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Delta Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Delta Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,492 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $849,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,409 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Ballast Inc. raised its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 1,295 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 2,116 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $455,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. 42.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

SPDR Gold Shares Price Performance

Shares of SPDR Gold Shares stock opened at $253.59 on Friday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1 year low of $179.11 and a 1 year high of $257.71. The company’s fifty day moving average is $242.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $227.34.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

