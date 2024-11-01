SPACE ID (ID) Trading Down 0.3% Over Last 7 Days

SPACE ID (ID) traded down 2.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on November 1st. One SPACE ID token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.42 or 0.00000588 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. SPACE ID has a market cap of $324.42 million and $48.74 million worth of SPACE ID was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, SPACE ID has traded down 0.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

SPACE ID Profile

SPACE ID launched on March 22nd, 2023. SPACE ID’s total supply is 1,995,334,960 tokens and its circulating supply is 777,571,070 tokens. The official website for SPACE ID is space.id. The official message board for SPACE ID is blog.space.id. SPACE ID’s official Twitter account is @spaceidprotocol.

SPACE ID Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SPACE ID (ID) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. SPACE ID has a current supply of 1,995,334,959.5383956 with 777,571,069.5383956 in circulation. The last known price of SPACE ID is 0.41135806 USD and is down -6.06 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 209 active market(s) with $69,559,501.68 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://space.id.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SPACE ID directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SPACE ID should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SPACE ID using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

