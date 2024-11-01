SPACE ID (ID) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $320.19 Million

SPACE ID (ID) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on October 31st. SPACE ID has a total market capitalization of $320.19 million and $74.94 million worth of SPACE ID was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, SPACE ID has traded 5.6% lower against the dollar. One SPACE ID token can now be purchased for $0.41 or 0.00000594 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $69,606.31 or 1.00483134 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69,415.27 or 1.00207352 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

SPACE ID Profile

SPACE ID’s genesis date was March 22nd, 2023. SPACE ID’s total supply is 1,995,334,960 tokens and its circulating supply is 777,571,070 tokens. SPACE ID’s official Twitter account is @spaceidprotocol. SPACE ID’s official website is space.id. The official message board for SPACE ID is blog.space.id.

SPACE ID Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SPACE ID (ID) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. SPACE ID has a current supply of 1,995,334,959.5383956 with 777,571,069.5383956 in circulation. The last known price of SPACE ID is 0.4391575 USD and is up 1.40 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 209 active market(s) with $51,252,313.30 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://space.id.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SPACE ID directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SPACE ID should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SPACE ID using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

